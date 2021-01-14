The Queensland premier is considering making returned travellers do their quarantine in remote camps.

NT Police at the entrance to the Howard Springs workers' camp (Image: AAP/Helen Orr)

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she is considering using mining camps to quarantine international travellers, and will raise the option at tomorrow's national cabinet meeting.

The proposal comes after a highly-infectious variant of COVID-19 was linked to six infections on the same floor of a Brisbane quarantine hotel.

“Was it in the air conditioning? Was it movement? Was it picking up something? We just don't know those answers yet," Palaszczuk said.