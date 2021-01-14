Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she is considering using mining camps to quarantine international travellers, and will raise the option at tomorrow's national cabinet meeting.
The proposal comes after a highly-infectious variant of COVID-19 was linked to six infections on the same floor of a Brisbane quarantine hotel.
“Was it in the air conditioning? Was it movement? Was it picking up something? We just don't know those answers yet," Palaszczuk said.
