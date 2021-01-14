Big tech is on a cancel binge. Now, the biggest of big tech, Google, seems to be seriously thinking of cancelling Australia through pulling all or part of its search engine from the country.
It’s looking increasingly likely. The overnight news that Google is experimenting to see how its users behave when links to commercial news are buried deep in search results comes on top of a steady ramping up of the company’s rhetoric about the unworkability of the federal government’s proposed mandatary news bargaining code.
When the government released draft legislation to give affect to the code in December, it looked like the fight between established media and new tech would be sorted through global talks between players like News Corp and The Guardian on the one hand and Google and Facebook on the other.
Now? Maybe. Maybe not. Google’s rhetoric suggests it might be struggling to sell Australia’s news media on its offer to pay to publish stories in News Showcase. Publishers want to be paid for links in the search engine itself.
That could take Google to Plan B: abandoning all or part of the Australian search market.
The news about Google’s experiments has shaken up old media: “A chilling illustration of their extraordinary market power,” said Nine, quoted by the Nine mastheads. Sure, isn’t that the point?
The experiment goes to the heart of the argument between old media and big tech: are search links to news essential to draw users to the search engine (as old media claims) or do the links benefit news media by pushing readers into news sites (as Google claims)?
In economic terms Google wants to work out the value exchange. It says it delivered $218 million in subscribers and advertising to publishers in 2018. It will be using this experiment as a control to give it two talking points: will users miss news links when they’re gone? And can old media afford to sacrifice the traffic that Google delivers them?
Facebook is ahead of them. It’s already declared it’s cancelling news in Australia, saying that, if the code goes ahead, it will stop Australians posting news in their News Feed. Easier for them. It adjusted its algorithm back in 2018 to prioritise family and friends over news posts.
Google’s Australia revenue last year was about $4.8 billion. It will be balancing how much money it might lose by restricting search in Australia against the cost of meeting old media’s demands — not just in Australia but everywhere else it operates.
Not all Google products are affected by the proposed code. About a quarter of its income comes from its ad tech services that place display ads on web pages, advertising on YouTube and sales of business services around its Gmail offering.
Even without news, a restricted Google search engine would remain the default for most Australians who use Android phones and Google Chrome. Google also pays Apple about $10 billion to have its search the default option in iOS. It knows user inertia is a powerful tool.
It could use Australia as a bigger experiment, pivoting its search engine to where the money is, as an online directory of services. For those old enough, think Yellow Pages for the web. They could trial going head to head against old media’s digital classified offerings like News Corp’s realestate.com.au and Nine’s Domain.
The current experiment will be giving them the pointers they need. How much traffic (and, most importantly) how much advertising would this model draw? If free links are found to be essential to draw traffic, how many would they need?
It will provide the ultimate answer to the question posed by the mandatory code. Who needs the other more: old media or big tech?
“What impact would losing local news links in Google search results have?”
I dunno. First, I never use Google search because Duck Duck Go is better for privacy. Second, I don’t get local news through a search engine. So to me this is like a quarrel in a far-away country between people of whom I know nothing.
I do much the same…I do use google docs, but hey I can adapt to something else. Panic about nothing in my view
Duck Duck Go. I’ll try that, thanks.
So will I!
Agree as I use Duck & Go fir general use.
I haven’t used Google for years. Duckduckgo is superior & doesn’t track searches or share user information.
Duck Duck Go incoroporates information from other website engines.
This however does not change the fundamental question. If the biggest search engine in the australian market is targetted by the legislation, and they decide to pull out because it is too expensive, who will pick up the pieces?
If Duck Duck Go becomes the biggest and are targetted by this law, will they too remain in Australia?
“As of 2015, DuckDuckGo was profitable, and its revenues exceeded US$1 million.”
That’s under .001% of Google’s revenue that year. Revenue is of course not profit. So asking what happens when Google disappears and DDG takes over and the legislation is amended and so on… is rather too speculative for me.
I’ve been using DDG for a while, very happy with it. Don’t use Google at all except for Gmail – wonder if that will be affected?
Must try them thanks! What’s the issues around privacy?
Google tracks all your searches and related data, keeps it and trades it with advertisers, although you can try to adjust the privacy settings. If you do an internet search on ‘business model duck duck go’ you will easily find explanations of how and why DDG does not do that.
Yep, no panic, if they really intend to do this – they will really lose out on HUGE amount of money, they are trying to manipulate a public outcry – IF SEARCH is the issue, not advertising, the government and all of us should publicise Duck Duck Go, Yahoo, Bing and others – would be great to break the dominance
Yes indeed.
There is no way that Google will walk away from Billions of dollars in ad revenue.
They are just giving cover to Scomo and co. to give them major tax breaks.
Do they think they are the only search engine? If they want to break user inertia, being useless for a bunch of searches is a great way to do it.
Their browser isn’t the only one I can install on my phone if they make this difficult for me on Chrome, which I already don’t use on my PC.
Not needed Google since switching to DuckDuckGo. I’d be happy to see them go.