Despite their hero being impeached for insurrection, Trump's insurrectionist followers are planning more violence and mayhem.

(Image: PrivateMedia)

After a vote in the US Congress this morning -- Wednesday afternoon Washington time -- US President Donald Trump became responsible for 50% of presidential impeachments.

The impeachment resolution the House voted on charged Trump with a single article: "incitement of insurrection". It passed 232 to 197; 10 Republicans crossed the aisle.

Dynastic Republican Liz Cheney (the third most senior Republican in the House) had said on Tuesday she would vote to impeach Trump, as did John Katko of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Fred Upton of Michigan, and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington. They were joined by Dan Newhouse of Washington and Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio on Wednesday.