Like it or not, Donald Trump, QAnon, the Capitol riot and whatever comes next are mass movements, born of the great fix we're in.

(Image: EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo)

With the speed of the news cycle being what it is, the temptation is to move on quickly, lest one appear to be behind the curve. That urge needs to be absolutely resisted in the case of the US Capitol invasion.

This is such a strange and significant event that its full import is difficult to assimilate. As with any moment in which capital-H History actually makes an appearance amid the trivia and detritus of history, the tendency is to shuffle the event into pre-existing categories and move on.

But that simply can't be done with the Capitol invasion. As the truth of this event, or multiplicity of such becomes more visible, it is clear that its initial appearance disguised its real character.