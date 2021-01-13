Free-to-air channel executives should be hanging their heads in shame. Bet they're glued to Netflix and Stan.

(Image: Network 10)

Tuesday in mid January. The only way to survive free-to-air TV is to wonder if TV executives (chief executives, sales bosses and especially programmers) belong in the fourth or eighth circle of Dante’s hell.

That’s for the classically minded. Look it up. One of the circles is greed.

These thoughts come to mind after a night when a repeat of the third part of a Trump special on Nine (582,000 helped by the lead-in: 999,000 for ACA from 7pm) saw the network easily top Seven and its Big Bash (560,000 for the game -- Perth v Hobart. Who cares?) and Ten’s I’m A Celebrity (916,000) and win prime time.