Yesterday Crikey dedicated a special edition to the relationship between Murdoch’s media and US President Donald Trump.
Former prime minister Kevin Rudd said it was time the Liberals took a stand against conspiracy theories touted by the Murdoch media. Fellow former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull demanded outlets be brought to account for spreading misinformation, and Crikey founder Stephen Mayne asked whether a future government might consider banning US citizen Rupert Murdoch from even entering Australia.
Today Crikey put questions to those who could influence Murdoch’s reign a few questions… but received very little in response. Here’s what we asked:
Federal Communications Minister Paul Fletcher
- Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull have highlighted the impact of News Corp on the presidential debate in the US and politics in Australia. Is it time for the government to act?
- Do you believe media organisations have become too powerful, or that conglomerates should be broken up? ;
- How should media organisations be held accountable for their role in hosting misinformation?
A spokesperson said Fletcher would not comment.
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese
- Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull have highlighted the impact of News Corp on the presidential debate in the US and politics in Australia. Is it time for the government to act?
- Would a Labor government ban Rupert Murdoch from entering Australia?
- Have media organisations become too powerful, or should conglomerates be broken up?
- Should media organisations be held accountable for their role in hosting misinformation?
Crikey did not receive a response from Albanese’s office by deadline.
Labor communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland
- Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull have highlighted the impact of News Corp on the presidential debate in the US and politics in Australia. Is it time for the government to act?
- Would a Labor government ban Rupert Murdoch from entering Australia?
- Have media organisations become too powerful, or should conglomerates be broken up?
- Should media organisations be held accountable for their role in hosting misinformation?
Crikey did not receive a response from Rowland’s office by deadline.
Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack
- Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull have highlighted the impact of News Corp on the presidential debate in the US and politics in Australia. Is it time for the government to act?
- Would the government ban Rupert Murdoch from entering Australia?
- Have media organisations have become too powerful, or should conglomerates be broken up?
- Should media organisations be held accountable for their role in hosting misinformation?
Crikey did not receive a response from McCormack’s office by deadline.
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
- Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull have highlighted the impact of News Corp on the presidential debate in the US and politics in Australia. Is it time for intervention from the ACCC?
- Have media organisations have become too powerful and should conglomerates be broken up to improve diversity?
A spokesperson said ACCC chairman Rod Sims was on leave and would not be commenting.
The questions were sent this morning with an 11am deadline so it might be fair to say representatives didn’t have enough time to craft responses.
No matter. Crikey will continue asking the questions and we’ll keep you updated.
The first thing an incoming Biden administration should do is strip Murdoch`s U.S citizenship from him and Australia should ban him from entering the country, Labor should grow some balls and stop being frightened of him, no matter how much they cringe and suck up to him he will always attack them relentlessly, the Liberals should also stop allowing him and his disciples to dictate policy, if Labor and Liberal combine in standing up to him he loses all power over them both, the only thing to fear is fear itself, to quote a famous American and its as true to day as it was then.
I yield to nobody in my contempt for and hostility to Murdoch, but the recent enthusiasm in various jurisdictions for stripping citizenship for various vague reasons is a very bad development and should never be encouraged. It’s rapidly heading to the point where a government minister can take away the ‘privilege’ of citizenship on a whim.
It’s a defensible move in some circumstances, such as naturalisation achieved by fraud, but that’s all.
“The questions were sent this morning with an 11am deadline” – Really?
Why would Crikey lie? It seems to me the article is tactically sound. Yes, it’s no surprise no response was received before today’s deadline. But the recipients will now be aware their response, or lack of it, will be published. Might help motivate them.
Could you do the same thing but give them more time to answer? Say 24-48 hours?
The article says that’s what Crikey is doing. You had your answer before you posted.
A 24 hr deadline would’ve been more practical. However, the responses (or absence of) would be the same. Everyone is cowed by Murdoch.
Great stuff, Crikey. Keep it up.