Not surprisingly we got no answers. No worries though. We'll keep right on asking.

Yesterday Crikey dedicated a special edition to the relationship between Murdoch’s media and US President Donald Trump.

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd said it was time the Liberals took a stand against conspiracy theories touted by the Murdoch media. Fellow former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull demanded outlets be brought to account for spreading misinformation, and Crikey founder Stephen Mayne asked whether a future government might consider banning US citizen Rupert Murdoch from even entering Australia.

Today Crikey put questions to those who could influence Murdoch’s reign a few questions… but received very little in response. Here’s what we asked:

Federal Communications Minister Paul Fletcher

Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull have highlighted the impact of News Corp on the presidential debate in the US and politics in Australia. Is it time for the government to act?

Do you believe media organisations have become too powerful, or that conglomerates should be broken up? ;

How should media organisations be held accountable for their role in hosting misinformation?

A spokesperson said Fletcher would not comment.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese

Crikey did not receive a response from Albanese’s office by deadline.

Labor communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland

Crikey did not receive a response from Rowland’s office by deadline.

Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack

Crikey did not receive a response from McCormack’s office by deadline.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)

A spokesperson said ACCC chairman Rod Sims was on leave and would not be commenting.

The questions were sent this morning with an 11am deadline so it might be fair to say representatives didn’t have enough time to craft responses.

No matter. Crikey will continue asking the questions and we’ll keep you updated.