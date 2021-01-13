Politicians have an opportunity to capitalise on trust they built up during the pandemic and take the country forward. Will they seize it?

When the heavens opened and the banks broke in Brisbane 10 years ago, the waters washed away lives and livelihoods, pride and prejudices.

People who had never asked for help begged for it. And they came in droves. An army of volunteers made up of those who knew what they were doing, such as the army, and everyone else who were happy to learn.

Strangers stayed in each other’s homes, children as young as five and six joined parents in making sandwiches, and employers held office collections.