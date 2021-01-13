Smart government policy and tax incentives have seen sales of EVs in Norway skyrocket. Could the same thing happen here?

(Image: EPA/Oliver Weiken)

In 2020, Norway passed an amazing threshold: more than half of the cars sold in the country last year were pure electric vehicles (EV).

This is not due to the Norwegian consumer's unique morality or profound green proclivities. It's all due to policy.

A dizzying combination of tax incentives mean EV buyers in Norway can look at €10,000 in subsidies (A$15,700), which is enough to make EVs cheaper than petrol or diesel vehicles. Not to mention that EVs get cut price parking, access to bus lanes, a discount on road tolls, free ferries and other benefits.