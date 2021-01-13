It's good news for the national broadcaster, but if it's such a big deal why wasn't it given to a US outlet? Has the ABC been played?

US President Donald Trump and former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull (Image: EPA/Shawn Thew)

In the dying days of the Trump presidency, the ABC got a huge scoop: the Trump administration's Indo-Pacific strategy -- which among other things spells out a blueprint for getting tougher on China. The document was released today after Aunty got exclusive early access.

There's a lot of eyebrow-raising stuff going on here.

First, the document isn't meant to be declassified for another 30 years -- national security sources never get released this early. Second, there's the question of why it was given to the ABC. Is there some method behind the Trump administration's madness? And, more worryingly, has the ABC been played?