Rupert Murdoch had never had a US president in his pocket before Donald Trump landed there in 2016.
It was the biggest missing piece on his global chessboard. An Australian by birth and a patriotic American citizen for the past 35 years, Murdoch has been grovelled to by almost every Australian and British prime minister for five decades. But until Trump, no president had chosen to follow that sycophantic route.
The only other US leader who dealt with Murdoch, but at a distance, was Ronald Reagan. I watched the dynamic of that relationship during the sharemarket crash of 1987 which sent all stocks, including News Corp, plunging.
Working from his father’s old office alongside mine at The Herald in Melbourne, a deeply agitated Murdoch emerged soon after the crash to tell his senior executives “I’ve spoken to the president” and that he and Reagan had agreed the media’s pivotal responsibility during the crisis was to talk up capitalism. All editors followed suit.
Now Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch can finally boast they not only influenced, but created an American president.
The only problem is how they achieved this exercise in power: through a “constant drumbeat of stories promoting fear and mistrust, eroding confidence in institutions and our democracy”, as Alex Wagner described it in The Atlantic last October, months before Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol building.
“From a television screen tuned to Fox News,” she wrote, “it’s not all that hard to see the brownshirts on the horizon or the paedophiles in the pizza parlour, whether you’re a self-styled militiaman — or the commander in chief.”
What drove the Murdochs to deploy Fox News as Trumpism’s populist platform, and The Wall Street Journal as its serious mouthpiece? Simple and straightforward: their motive was (and always is) money, not ideology.
Fox News grew its ratings and advertising during the Trump era as it exploited the base instincts of its audience. It’s the same calculating formula News Corp has exploited in London, New York and Sydney for decades. Fox News earns about $2 billion a year in profits (that’s profit, not revenue), making it possibly the most profitable single-brand media business in history.
That the Murdochs made large profits from propagating Trump’s lies and aggressively supporting an anti-democratic charlatan arguably makes their role even worse.
They did it for money, not even for principle.
“Day after day, hour after hour, Fox gave its viewers something that looked like news or commentary but far too often lacked sufficient adherence to a necessary ingredient: truth,” wrote media critic Margaret Sullivan in The Washington Post after the riot. “Birtherism. The caravan invasion. COVID denialism. Rampant election fraud. All of these found a comfortable home at Fox.”
As former US government communications bureaucrat and now a fellow at the Brookings Institution, Blair Levin, told The New Yorker: “Fox’s great insight wasn’t necessarily that there was a great desire for a conservative point of view. The genius was seeing that there’s an attraction to fear-based, anger-based politics that has to do with class and race.”
Now that Trump has imploded, the Murdochs are in damage control. Using an editorial gymnastic device cultivated at The Sun in London known as a “reverse ferret” — a shameless, highly visible 180-degree U-turn executed brazenly after your journalism has been exposed as fakery — they will act as though the years of slavish support for Trump never happened.
The Wall Street Journal led the charge in an editorial last Friday, after four years of unrelenting Trump boosterism, by formally advising the president that “his best path would be to take personal responsibility and resign” and that “this week has probably finished him as a serious political figure”. Whoa.
Most of the company’s big-name commentators in print and broadcast are also executing reverse ferrets with aplomb. Expect the Murdochs to do the same, just as they did after the ignominious phone hacking disasters in the UK, when a doddery Rupert famously declared “this is the most humble day of my life” to a parliamentary inquiry.
Of course, as in any corporate culture, the deception and obfuscation starts at the top.
In an interview at a New York Times investor conference in 2018, Lachlan Murdoch described Fox News as the only mass media company in America “with conservative opinions … frankly, I feel in this country we all have to be more tolerant of each other’s views … we’ve come to this point where we are more and more intolerant of each other, and frankly, that has to change”.
Tolerance? After all the distorted coverage of Trump by Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Sky News Australia and The Australian, none has been detected. Instead the past four years have been quite a contribution to public life, even by Murdoch family values.
I am rarely disappointed in an edition of Crikey.
Maybe this episode has been led off-track because two politicians are contributing. Maybe Crikey is more passionate about the media industry because Crikey is a publisher.
There was one great truth standing out. Governance works better in Canada and New Zealand than it does in Australia.
But is that because of Murdoch? Sure Fox is (unaccountably) prominent. Sure Fox is biassed. But the way I see it, today’s articles all get the cart before the horse. All Australian major industries are oligopolies. Our big banks are all in the world’s top 50. Our communications industry is dominated by a few. Mining. Retailing. Why is it so, everywhere you look?
Because the political parties have used the donations system as a bagmen to look after their mates. It is not unique to Murdoch and media.
It is rampant corruption, and when Turnbull and Rudd had their opportunities to reform it, they failed. Howard’s gift of $12bn of Australia’s gas to Woodside went unexposed.
Media is not the only corrupted industry.
The reverse ferret on Trump has already occurred in The Australian. Greg Sheridan, after urging a Trump reelection in November as being best for the world and Australia due to his skills, charisma, statesmanlike and world leading diplomacy etc etc, solemnly opined last Saturday that Trump was a danger to Australia, democracy, the world order, the economy etc.
I was going to compare Sheridan to a ferret, but ferrets are likeable in some ways.
And definitely cuter than Sheridan…
Not sure I totally agree with the assessment of this article. The Murdoch ideology is whatever yields them the greatest profit. If they believe that is free-market capitalism, then free-market capitalism is the political ideology they will throw their full weight behind. Ditto if they believe their profit is best served by an authoritarian oligarchy. They clearly reached the decision in favour of an oligarchy four years ago. I doubt they will abandon that belief simply because Trump is no longer president.
What makes the Murdochs so dangerous is that they are seen as part of mainstream media. Many people who would dismiss OANN as fringe nutters will believe every word they hear spouted on Fox or Sky because of their supposed legitimacy.
I believe in freedom of speech and freedom of the press. However; the Murdoch empire is not a member of the press. It is a private propaganda network aimed solely at furthering the best interests of its owners with no consideration for the damage it might do to any other parts of human society. It is a direct threat to democracy and freedom around the world and, through its platforming of climate change denialism, an existential threat to the human race.
It needs to be shut down.
Apologies, meant ‘EB’.
It’s a worry even bigger than Murdochian magnitudes..It’s a worry that masses of peoples can be entertained in such sheperding herded ways, no matter which way it flows..