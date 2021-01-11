Members of the Coalition have hit out at Twitter's decision to ban Donald Trump. Do they have a point?

Coalition MP George Christensen

Less than a week after Donald Trump encouraged a mob of supporters to storm the US Capitol, some Coalition politicians here in Australia are concerned that Twitter's decision to ban him is an example of big tech overreach.

Social media platforms started suspending the president following last Wednesday's chaos, with Twitter on Friday announcing it was permanently suspending Trump "due to the risk of further incitement of violence".

But among Scott Morrison's Trump-curious party room, there appears to have been far more hand-wringing over what Twitter did than what the president's supporters did.