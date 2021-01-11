Encrypted app Telegram is the platform of choice for extremist groups.

(Image: Twitter)

Many Trump supporters have turned to the encrypted app Telegram as an ongoing contact point, as major tech companies act to limit the spread of the kind of violent rhetoric that led to the storming of the US Capitol and the deaths of five people.

The indefinite removal of Donald Trump from Twitter and Facebook initially resulted in the migration of Trump supporters to Parler, an alternative platform that is less stringently moderated.

Parler was used by Trump supporters to rally support for the Washington DC riots and to propagate the lie of a stolen election. The platform also featured a remark from Lin Wood, a pro-Trump lawyer, calling for the execution of Vice-President Mike Pence. This has only just been removed.