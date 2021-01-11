There's been plenty of viewing for cricket lovers. For everyone else, there's always Netflix and Stan.

(Image: AAP/Scott Barbour)

Yawwwn… Monday, January, 2021, a new year, COVID still there, you pest?

I’m awake, must hurry, day five of the Sydney cricket Test is on.

Viewing highlights over the break: on Netflix I caught Green Book at last (multi stars), binged The Office again, Bridgerton (I’m out of demo and gender, but lurved it) and just finishing Pretend It's A City with Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz -- a necessary dose of NYC spirit and joy in these COVID times. Watched an ep of Bump on Stan, should be on Nine’s main channel. Claudia Karvan, top talent.