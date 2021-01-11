Fossil fuel companies are adept at pretending to be part of the solution, when they're actually the cause of the problem.

Protesters taking part in a national day of action against mining giant Santos in December 2020 (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

Early this year, scientists will put the final touches of the Sixth Assessment Report from the International Panel on Climate Change.

It will not be an easy read.

The hope of containing global warming to under 1.5 degrees on pre-industrial levels will be all but gone and the current target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050 will be revealed as being far too little, far too late.