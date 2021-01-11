Early this year, scientists will put the final touches of the Sixth Assessment Report from the International Panel on Climate Change.
It will not be an easy read.
The hope of containing global warming to under 1.5 degrees on pre-industrial levels will be all but gone and the current target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050 will be revealed as being far too little, far too late.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.