Donald Trump began his presidency promising to protect jobs. Four years later, those promises are broken.

Volunteers distribute food to the unemployed in Orlando, Florida (Image: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Donald Trump has made economic history: the US has fewer jobs now than when his term started.

Trump is the third Republican president in a row to leave office with a higher jobless rate than on his inauguration. But he's the first to leave with a diminished total number of jobs.

Released late last week, American workforce data shows that 140,000 jobs were lost in December and that the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7%. But thanks to the pandemic, and Trump's handling of it, the unemployment rate is now two percentage points higher than when Trump took the oath of office. Four million Americans have joined the ranks of the long-term unemployed.