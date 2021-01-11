An impeachment conviction wouldn't just remove Donald Trump from office.

US President Donald Trump (Image: AP/Alex Brandon)

What is the point of impeaching Donald Trump?

With only days left in Trump's term, there is barely any time remaining for the Senate to conduct a trial and vote on impeachment before the inauguration of president-elect Biden on January 20. The Senate is in recess until January 19. An early recall of the chamber to consider impeachment would require the unanimous consent of all senators, which is all but inconceivable.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell circulated a memo on Friday outlining how the Senate would proceed should the House impeach. He noted that a trial could not be held until after Trump leaves office, implying that the point would be moot. But it's not McConnell's call.