As Australia pays lip service to the climate emergency, other countries have stepped up their goals.

(Image: Getty)

Australia has resubmitted its Paris Agreement climate goals to the United Nations -- but it hasn’t changed a thing.

Every five years countries send the UN a nationally determined contribution submission, outlining progress made on meeting the Paris Agreement of holding warming well below two degrees and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees.

While other countries have upped their targets to reflect the climate emergency, Australia has held on to the goals then prime minister Tony Abbott announced in 2015.