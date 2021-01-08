Should the Victorian government apologise to housing tower residents? Leslie Cannold gives both sides.

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument, and it's up to you to decide what's true.

Today: In December, the Victorian ombudsman found that citizens subjected to hard lockdown in Melbourne’s public housing towers had their human rights violated. Should the Andrews government apologise?

In favour

On July 4 last year, the Victorian government ordered residents of nine inner-Melbourne public housing towers to be detained, effective immediately.