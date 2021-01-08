Condemnation for the US Capitol riots came swiftly from abroad, but inside the country it's another matter entirely.

A pro-Donald Trump protest in side the Kansas Statehouse (Image: AP/Evert Nelson)

The storming and brief occupation of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump has attracted more or less universal condemnation from the media and political establishment (however equivocal, lukewarm, or clearly sympathetic some of it it may be) -- unless you count Trump himself (or Miranda Devine). But how is this playing with Trump's base in the red states?

Certainly, as CNN walked around the riots yesterday, many protesters expressed pride and excitement at what was happening. Bear in mind, this wasn't the types dressed as Vikings or those wearing clothes branded with "Camp Auschwitz". CNN's focus was largely on calm, polite middle-aged folk.

In Alabama -- a state which was home to one of the four rioters who died, this person apparently of a heart attack -- a group of returning protestors denied that the riots represented an attempted coup, but told the media "this is only the beginning".