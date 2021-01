Calls are coming from across the aisle for the removal of Donald Trump from office, but what are the chances of it actually happening?

Vice President Mike Pence and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (Image: AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

Donald Trump is still president for another 12 days. And in that time a lot could happen.

After yesterday's shocking scenes in the US Capitol, there are growing calls from Democrats to remove him from office, while a handful of Republicans have awkwardly distanced themselves from their leader.

The Trump era is nearly over. But it will not go quietly.