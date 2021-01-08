Again and again, we think Trump is finished. Will this time be any different?

Supporters of Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the US Capitol (Image: AP/Jose Luis Magana)

Throughout the political career of President Donald Trump, the mainstream -- and that is most of us -- have repeatedly declared him finished with each fresh outrage.

This goes all the way back to the presidential campaign, and the Access Hollywood tape. Remember that? Trump caught on tape saying he could get away with groping women. It seemed unimaginable that his campaign could continue. But it did.

Through the last four amazing years, we've developed some understanding of Trump's capacity to transform politics rather than be destroyed by it. But we're never fully on top of the transformational process.