Years of sucking up to Donald Trump may have brought record viewer numbers, revenues and profits for the Murdoch-owned Fox News channel, but in terms of sharemarket appreciation, it sucked.
2020 was a big thumbs down from investors. Shares in Fox Corporation -- the rump of 21st Century Fox after the sell off to Disney -- ended 2020 down 21%. That was serious underperformance in a market up 16.26% for the S&P 500, the key market measure in the US.
In other words, a dud performance from the key company for the Murdoch fortune.
