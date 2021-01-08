Now the US president is on his way out, Rupert Murdoch's Fox News is looking more and more vulnerable.

Years of sucking up to Donald Trump may have brought record viewer numbers, revenues and profits for the Murdoch-owned Fox News channel, but in terms of sharemarket appreciation, it sucked.

2020 was a big thumbs down from investors. Shares in Fox Corporation -- the rump of 21st Century Fox after the sell off to Disney -- ended 2020 down 21%. That was serious underperformance in a market up 16.26% for the S&P 500, the key market measure in the US.

In other words, a dud performance from the key company for the Murdoch fortune.