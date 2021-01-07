In a few short hours, supporters of Donald Trump went from rallying for the president to storming the US Capitol. Here's how it happened.

(Image: EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo)

“We will not take it anymore”. These were the words that started it all.

Speaking to a rally in Washington DC, Donald Trump whipped his supporters into a frenzy, telling them he would "never give up" and "never concede".

Less than two hours later they were violently storming the Capitol building, forcing politicians to flee and igniting a day of violence and upheaval commentators have compared to the Civil War.