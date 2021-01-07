North AmericaDemocracy dies in the light of day as the symbols of insurrection fly highDonald Trump's supporters call themselves patriots, but the flags they fly, and the symbols they use, show us where their loyalties really lie.Kishor Napier-RamanJan 07, 2021 1People listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Washington DC (Image: AP/Evan Vucci)The men and women in these photos, Donald Trump's most ardent, extremist followers, stormed the US Capitol today in a brazen attempt to stop the democratic transition.They call themselves patriots, but the flags they fly, and the symbols they use, show us where their loyalties really lie.First, let's break down the image at the top of this story. Want to know who the people laying waste to Washington really are? Register your email address to get FREE access on a 21-day trial. Register now Sending...OrContinue with FacebookContinue with GoogleBy submitting this form, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditionsAlready a subscriber? Log in to keep readingShare About the AuthorKishor Napier-RamanReporterBefore joining Crikey in 2018, Kishor was an editor at Honi Soit, an intern at The Sydney Morning Herald, and a legal reporter for Justinian. He has degrees in arts and law from the University of Sydney.TopicsCapitol Hill SiegeConfederacyDonald Trumpfar-right extremismQAnonUS politics
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.