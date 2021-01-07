The Democrats may have just gained control of the Senate, but the chaos of US lawmaking is far from over for Joe Biden.

Incoming Democrat senators for Georgia Jon Ossoff (left) and Raphael Warnock (Image: AP/Michael Holahan)

The counting is over and even Wall Street has joined the celebration of Democrats taking back control of the Senate in the United States. But there are still plenty of pitfalls ahead for the Democrats even with the numbers in both houses of Congress.

Major reform on everything from climate change to gun

control or taxes is a lot closer this morning but still faces hurdles not just

from the rabid Republicans still there but also from the moderate Democrats

whose vote cannot always be counted upon.

The amazing race in Georgia is obviously an enormous political boost to the Biden agenda with him now having the deciding vote in the Senate as well as a small majority in the House of Representatives.