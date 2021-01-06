The sun may be setting on Donald Trump's White House, but the chaos isn't going away any time soon.

(Image: Sipa USA/Chris Kleponis)

The Trump presidency is at last in its final days. Yet the brokenness of US politics doesn’t seem to be going away.

Congress returns with a weakened Democratic majority and a Republican Party divided over what to do about Donald Trump. Several GOP politicians continue to entertain his baseless belief that the 2020 election results were fraudulent and are trying to obstruct the transition of power.

Amid all that, Trump has been caught on tape trying to convince Georgia’s (Republican) secretary of state to "find" him more votes. And while we’re not looking, he’s off pardoning his golf buddies.