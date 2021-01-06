We enter 2021 as a society marked by deepening economic cleavages between the haves and have-nots.

(Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

In 2020, Australians may have been, at least ostensibly, "all in this together". A war-like national mobilisation increased social solidarity, and the federal government reluctantly improved our paltry, patchy welfare state.

Government assistance to the poor is drying up, as is the sense of uncertainty and restraint among the wealthy. New Year's celebrations were thus tainted with a Gatsby-like hue.