Although there is extra pressure on health workers and clinics, the newly affected towns say they are coping reasonably well.

Nyngan testing site near the Big Bogan statue (Image: Bogan Shire Council)

Hundreds have lined up for COVID-19 tests in Broken Hill, Nyngan and Orange in regional New South Wales after a man from western Sydney travelled through them while unknowingly infectious.

Residents have been urged to come forward for testing but that is putting a strain on clinics and regional workforces.

Where are the cases?

On Christmas Eve the 18-year-old man visited the Berala BWS bottle shop, which has since been linked to 17 cases. (There were four local COVID cases recorded this morning in NSW.)