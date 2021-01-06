Hundreds have lined up for COVID-19 tests in Broken Hill, Nyngan and Orange in regional New South Wales after a man from western Sydney travelled through them while unknowingly infectious.
Residents have been urged to come forward for testing but that is putting a strain on clinics and regional workforces.
Where are the cases?
On Christmas Eve the 18-year-old man visited the Berala BWS bottle shop, which has since been linked to 17 cases. (There were four local COVID cases recorded this morning in NSW.)
