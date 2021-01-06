The board may be new but the faces pulling the strings at the Sydney Cricket and Sports Ground Trust are same old, same old.

Sally Loane, Alan Jones and Tony Shepherd (Images: AAP/Supplied)

For years there has been no higher board in the land. The Sydney Cricket and Sports Ground Trust was the holy grail for ambitious corporate types and influence seekers looking to stamp their authority on Australia’s national sport.

Now the trust has merged with (or should we say taken over?) Venues NSW to form a super agency that oversees every stadium in the state. And this week the new body is at the centre of a decision to go ahead with the new year Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during the latest COVID-19 outbreak -- against the advice of many health experts.

The Test will see up to 12,000 spectators -- a quarter of the SCG’s capacity -- pile into the 143-year-old stadium when many parts of Sydney have been deemed hotspots.