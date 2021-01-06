As millions of people around the world receive coronavirus vaccines, the Morrison government remains adamant Australians must wait until March.
Despite former politicians, epidemiologists, business leaders and Labor joining the chorus calling for a quicker rollout, Prime Minister Scott Morrison maintains going too fast would be "very dangerous".
But the frustration is understandable. Although Australia isn't struggling with over-burdened hospitals and thousands of deaths, constant border closures and grumbling case numbers have caused a summer of angst. A quicker rollout could bring much needed relief from uncertainty.
Join the conversation
