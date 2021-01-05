Sadam spent years trying to get his wife and infant son out of China. His story is both familiar and unique.

Nadila, Lufty and Sadam (Image: Supplied)

My client’s name is Sadam, an Australian citizen and ethnic Uyghur from Xinjiang province in China. Sadam’s story is a refugee story, both familiar and unique. But the ending is special.

Sadam came to Australia in 2009 as a refugee on a boat. He was granted asylum and later became a citizen. He has lived here ever since.

In 2016, Sadam returned to Xinjiang to visit family and met Nadila, who is also Uyghur. They married and went on a honeymoon, during which they discovered that Nadila was pregnant. They made the fateful decision that she would return home to Urumqi to have their child, then join Sadam in Australia after the birth.