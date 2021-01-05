The question of safety in the US prison system has been a hot topic for years. The trial of Julian Assange has thrown it into new light.

Jeffrey Epstein, who died in custody in New York (Image: AP)

Note: this article discusses suicide and self harm.

While it is a temporary relief to his supporters, UK Judge Vanessa Baraitser's rejection of US attempts to extradite the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange does very little for the core principles of protecting whistleblowers and freedom of information.

Baraitser rejected almost all of the arguments put forward by Assange’s lawyers, dismissing their position that the charges of espionage are politically motivated, that the "right to truth" cited in UN resolutions had any legal weight, or that Assange would receive neither a fair trial nor first amendment protections if tried in the US.