Turns out Scott Morrison's attack on the former Australia Post CEO might have been a bit overblown.

Former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate (Image: AAP/James Ross)

It’s well known that the Morrison government is a fan of taking out the rubbish -- dropping an unflattering report or announcement on a day when people aren’t paying proper attention.

As such, four days before Christmas the government announced it would not release a report into expenses at Australia Post under fallen chief executive Christine Holgate.

That report was triggered by Holgate’s admission she’d paid bonuses to four staff in the form of gold Cartier watches, totalling almost $20,000. The whole affair infuriated Scott Morrison who launched a scathing attack on Holgate in parliament.