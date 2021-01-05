Scott Morrison's grand announcement was a cryptic gesture. What was he selling? And to whom?

On the eighth day of Christmas, in lieu of a productivity-boosting eight maids-a-milking, Australia’s prime minister gave his true love, Team Australia, a light one-word edit to the national anthem. We are now, apparently, “one and free” rather than “young and free”.

It surprisingly gave Australia a global news moment, providing the light relief in this year’s unusually serious silly season, wedged between the mutating UK virus, the emergency vaccine rollout (or not), the Brexit denouement, and the continued careering Trump clown car.

The rewrite had apparently been market tested back in November through NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (who had her own reasons to look for distractions) and must have passed the focus groups.