The networks are ending the year in typical fashion: dying slowly and hoping to be put our of their misery.

Well there’s not much left on Netflix or Stan (how many programs can you watch in a day?) but that didn't stop free to air being a black hole last night, into which every broadcast simply vanished. Nine "won" from Seven, Ten and the ABC in total people -- the ABC was third in the main channels ahead of the usually weak Ten offerings. More people were watching Ten’s digital channels than were watching Ten’s main channel last night, a real thumbs down from viewers.

And does someone in the ABC have a cruel sense of humour? (Nah, it’s the ABC, that’s a non-sequitur isn’t it?) The question arises from the replacement of 7.30 with repeats of Hard Quiz. (Tom Gleeson replacing Leigh Sales?) Maybe can blame ScoMo, Malcom and weak-kneed Communications Minister Paul "Time Server" Fletcher for cutting the ABC’s budget.

In breakfast it was Sunrise 482,000 national and 277,000 metro; Today, 322,000 and 213,000; ABC News Breakfast, 292,000 and 193,000. In regional markets: Seven News, 511,000; Seven News 6.30, 466,000; 7pm ABC News, 300,000; Nine News 6.30, 282,000; ACA, 270,000.