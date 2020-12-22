As the Victorian Parliament considers a ban on various forms of so-called conversion therapy, serious questions arise about the balance between the rights of children and the role played by parents, teachers, religious people and professional groups.

Keira Bell speaks to the media outside the UK High Court (Image: EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga)

A recent UK High Court case about children and transgenderism has highlighted the philosophical battles over the first duty of medicine, which is to “do no harm”.

Earlier this month the UK High Court heard the testimony of 23-year-old woman Keira Bell, who brought a judicial review against the Tavistock clinic, England’s only specialist youth gender-identity centre.

Bell went to the clinic at the age of 16 where she was diagnosed with “gender dysphoria”, the feeling of alienation from one’s birth sex. After three short consultations, she was given puberty blocking drugs, then testosterone treatment and a double mastectomy.