As Crikey has reconstructed the sports rorts affair, there are still some key voices missing. Here are the questions that remain.

Phil Gaetjens, Scott Morrison and Bridget McKenzie (Images: AAP)

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been putting together an oral history reconstruction of the sports rorts affair, which you can read here. And if there’s one thing that shines through, it’s that nobody is willing to accept any responsibility or answer any questions about the matter.

From the start, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has maintained there was nothing to see here, and if there was well, that was then-sports minister Bridget McKenzie’s fault.

McKenzie herself has been largely MIA. Initially denying any wrongdoing, she resigned over a gun club membership and has appeared to blame funding decisions on her staff, while also failing to front up to the Senate inquiry.