Crikey's oral history of the sports rorts saga continues.

(Image: AAP/Private Media)

Additional reporting by Else Kennedy, Wing Kuang and Anthony Marsico.

It was one of the most egregious cases of pork-barrelling in Australian political history. Yet after a chaotic year, sports rorts has all but slipped from memory.

This is part two of an oral history of the sports rorts affair, pieced together from first-hand interviews with key participants, contemporaneous accounts and evidence from Senate hearings.