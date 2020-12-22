Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: the SolarWind blows hot and cold; an early start on Invasion Day hysterics, Chomsky, Kissinger and Judy, Judy, Judy.

A DAY THAT WILL NOT LIVE IN INFAMY

Some years ago I wrote a piece mocking the use of the phrase “cyber Pearl Harbor” (or, “digital 9/11” for variation by cybersecurity hysterics, to the extent that that isn’t a redundancy). We’re still beset by the abuse of that term in relation to the SolarWinds hack apparently — which was, senator, no cyber Pearl Harbor. For a very different view, though, see Wired.

Facebook investors shouldn’t be too concerned about the break-up of the company, if antitrust history is anything to go by. Others are somewhat less sanguine about the suit against Facebook.

FOSSIL FOOLS

Fossil fuels aren’t just a key driver of climate change, but deadly for a host of other reasons as well. A holistic look at how many Americans die because of fossil fuels. Human extinction is an idea that has only been with us for a few hundred years, a new history of the concept shows. Journalists have a responsibility to declare a climate emergency if they’re going to remain consistent. And some charts on what COVID-19 did to airlines.