It was a piece of rare good luck in a year of misery — but the Corkman wreckers facing justice won't bring back what's gone, and it won't expunge Labor's cowardice.

Site of the demolished Corkman Pub (Image Tracey Nearmy/AAP)

The sad, absurd and very typical tale of the Corkman pub is coming to its close as the year winds down.

In a piece of rare good luck, the wreckers who demolished it illegally have actually been given a jail term -- a month, for contempt -- while at the same time plans for the soulless new tower on the site in Carlton have been announced.

From that tower they will make millions. Readers will remember the Corkman, or the Carlton Inn as it was known until recent years, as the 1850s-era pub that was illegally destroyed one Saturday in 2016 by Raman Shaqiri and Stefce Kutlesovski.