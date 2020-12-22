It was an enormous year for cock-ups, but a few people managed to give us shining moments throughout 2020.

Christine Holgate, Boris Johnson and Solomon Lew (Images: AAP, AP)

From billionaires behaving badly to long suffering artists to politicians just being themselves, it was a year rife with losers... but still plenty of winners.

Sure, Scott Morrison was generally considered the big winner for his handling of the COVID crisis, but where he really lucked out was in getting a major do-over.

At the start of the year he was a definitive loser, with his disastrous handling of the bushfire disaster meaning he was facing a lasting legacy of that image of a Hawaiian shirt and cocktail.