Four sleeps 'til Christmas, and the ABC's programmers are already on holidays.

Four sleeps to go and no coal please, Mr Santa, I’m not ScoMo or Matt Canavan. I’m being very nice.

The non-main channels of the five networks had a collective share of 34.6% last night, down from 39.2% last night, and down from the high 43.7% of prime time viewing a fortnight ago. So does that tell us anything? Nope. TV on the main channels was boring and Seven couldn’t be bothered changing its ratings codings for Sunday to take account of the early finish on Saturday to the first cricket test against India. That ended in two and half days -- half the duration of the test, meaning Seven will have to move those ads not shown in the final two and a half days to the second test, or show them in high ratings periods at a discount to give the test advertisers the value they were looking for. ("Make goods" is the TV jargon.)

The ABC’s Spicks and Specks special -- 863,000, the most watched non-news program. The Mad As Hell Christmas special -- 583,000. Flat and out-of-date because it was done in October (as they admitted on air).