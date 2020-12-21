Additional reporting by Else Kennedy, Wing Kuang and Anthony Marsico.
It was one of the most egregious cases of pork-barrelling in Australian political history. Yet after a chaotic year, sports rorts has all but slipped from memory.
This is part one of an oral history of the sports rorts affair, pieced together from first-hand interviews with key participants, contemporaneous accounts and evidence from Senate hearings.
