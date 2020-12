The Retail Food Group is being sued for acting 'unconscionably and engaging in false, misleading and deceptive conduct'.

ACCC chair Rod Sims.

Franchising has been a terrific playground for people with no morals.

If you were willing to destroy the lives of lots of hopeful people by selling them a dream, you would find such people were abundant and so, so full of optimism. You could relax by your pool. Have someone bring you a drink. Fear not. The rules couldn’t touch you.

Until now.