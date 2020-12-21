Lock down too hard, and you risk ruining Christmas. Don’t lock down enough, and you also run the risk of ruining Christmas.

Traffic queues at COVID-19 test site at Bondi Beach (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

So here we go again. Just when Australians thought they could get a relatively normal Christmas, an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on Sydney’s northern beaches has led to border closures and a localised lockdown.

The state recorded 15 new cases in the 24 hours up to 8pm yesterday, from a record 38,000 tests. It was the lowest case figure since last Thursday.

On the weekend, Premier Gladys Berejiklian put the northern beaches into a five-day lockdown, with residents only allowed to leave home for essential reasons. And, with Sydney back on the “knife edge”, the state government has the unenviable task of trying to strike a balance on the eve of the holiday season. Lock down too hard, and you risk ruining Christmas. Don’t lock down enough, and you also run the risk of ruining Christmas.