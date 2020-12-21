And the winners are...

Former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and former AFL CEO Andrew Demetriou (Images: EPA/Supplied)

2020 has been a difficult year (except for really rich people, who appeared to come out of 2020 a lot better than they went in).

As most asset markets bubble away like it’s 1999, let’s take a moment to reflect on some of the characters who made this year even more special, with our 15th consecutive Crikey Business Awards.

The Sol Trujillo Award for CEO Payout of the Year

Always a hotly contested category, courtesy of boards’ unwavering willingness to part with shareholders’ money. The award this year, however, goes to beleaguered global aircraft manufacturer Boeing, who last year parted ways with disgraced former CEO Dennis Muilenburg and in the process allowed him to retain upwards of US$80 million in awards, share options, deferred compensation account and pension.