The attorney-general made 14 appointments to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal on Friday, five of which are linked to the Coalition.

Former Liberal MP and newly appointed AAT member Jane Prentice (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

For sheer political opportunism, it's hard to beat Australia's first law officer Christian Porter. The attorney-general chose last Friday afternoon, at the tail end of the year, to announce the appointment of yet more Liberal Party mates to high-paying jobs at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT).

As regular readers will know, Inq has gone into some detail on the government's plundering of the AAT -- a practice that shows how ready it has been to use taxpayers' money for party political purposes, as a reward for service or as a payoff for factional work.

In doing so, the government -- with the attorney-general's sign-off -- trashes the independence and professionalism of a body with the quasi-judicial role of reviewing the merits of government decisions. Robodebt has been one of those areas.