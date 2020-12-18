Viewers returned to the main channels as the first test against India was broadcast from Adelaide.

Virat Kohli was run out yesterday in the first test against India, held in Adelaide (Image: AAP/James Elsby)

Just under 1 million (998,000) watched the third session of the first test against India last night -- good batting, silly running, good bowling. A further 330,000 watched at the peak on Foxtel (presumably the third session). As expected Seven won the night in total people and the main channels.

The combined shared of the networks' non-main channels was 36.1%, lower than a week ago with a 39%+ plus figure because of the cricket.

Test cricket in a COVID world. Let’s hope NSW gets its latest outbreak in Sydney under control because if it doesn’t there will be doubt about a New Year’s test at the SCG. A test behind closed doors?