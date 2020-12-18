It's an outthere idea, but it's not impossible. And just think of the schadenfreude.

Rupert Murdoch

After Proud Boys comes the fall. The squalid ending of the Trump era will have wider-reaching impacts than we can appreciate from here. Among the casualties, as the presidency’s denouement coincides with COVID-19’s peak, will be rafts of fellow travellers.

In Australia, two collaborators stand fiercely exposed by the unclothing of their emperor: the Morrison government, and Rupert Murdoch’s local empire.

The former’s pain is plain to see as China punishes Morrison for his silly pretensions to Trump-protected great power status. Morrison is, as usual, late to the party. Murdoch didn’t do much better; his media organs only began their crab-walk away from Trump on election night.