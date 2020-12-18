Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says a lot of things that are not entirely true. Some are spin, some are outright untruths. Unfortunately this is getting worse, not better, as the mainstream media rewards him consistently.
His statements in an opinion piece in The Australian Financial Review following the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook contained several sentences which simply don't add up.
The federal budget update confirms Australia’s economy is rebounding strongly.
